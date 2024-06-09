CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.78. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

