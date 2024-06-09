Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Position Increased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cryoport by 109.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,259 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. 1,053,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $546.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

