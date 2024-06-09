CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTS. TD Cowen upped their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.71. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock worth $3,248,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in CTS by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 593,641 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $9,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $8,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

