CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. 12,239,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.23. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

