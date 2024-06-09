D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 263,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

NYSE:DHI traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

