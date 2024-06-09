Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $5,398,700.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $1,044.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $902.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
