Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $5,398,700.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $1,044.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $902.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

