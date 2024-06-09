DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00077512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00027641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011363 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.