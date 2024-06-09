Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and have sold 908,015 shares valued at $34,674,691. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.