Docebo (TSE:DCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Craig Hallum

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Docebo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital raised Docebo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Docebo ( TSE:DCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.08 million.

