Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 119.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $14,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.