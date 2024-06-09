DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Vice Chairman Sells $402,745.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

