Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP lessened its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,239,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802,938 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for approximately 44.7% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. StepStone Group LP owned 4.84% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $248,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,645 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth about $35,214,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,820,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DNB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.50. 2,200,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.