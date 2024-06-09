E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.56

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $13.28. E.On shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 11,072 shares trading hands.
E.On Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
E.On Increases Dividend
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
