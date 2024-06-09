Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

About Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.