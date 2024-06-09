East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,779 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,626. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

