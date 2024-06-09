eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $97,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $73,777,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.