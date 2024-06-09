EHP Funds Inc. Invests $301,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

