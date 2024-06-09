EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $381,819,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

