EHP Funds Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

