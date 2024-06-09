EHP Funds Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 36.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,234,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $267.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.80. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

