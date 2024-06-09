Electroneum (ETN) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $830,023.29 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001614 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,802,655 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.