Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,070 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up 4.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.33% of Element Solutions worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 987,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

