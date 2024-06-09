ELIS Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $79,621.44 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,609.27 or 0.99980177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00095841 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03482844 USD and is up 40.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $406,174.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.