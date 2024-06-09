Elm Ridge Management LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 4.1% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 68,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 6,467,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

