Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 4,197 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.