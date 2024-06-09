Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 575 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DE traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.58. 1,080,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

