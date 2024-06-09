Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $698.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $732.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

