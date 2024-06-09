Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

MCD stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $256.21. 2,290,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.91 and a 200-day moving average of $282.30.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

