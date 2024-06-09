Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $454.91. 1,736,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

View Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.