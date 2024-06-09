Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 16,049,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

