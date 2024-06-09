Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $33.84 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 830,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,835,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 817,094 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 358,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 124,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 320,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,800. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.