Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 10,650 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.48. 56,244,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

