Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,883,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

