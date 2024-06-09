Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $68.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 583,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,357,000 after acquiring an additional 536,864 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.