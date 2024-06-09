Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,716 shares during the period. Esquire Financial makes up about 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 4.78% of Esquire Financial worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESQ. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598. The company has a market cap of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

About Esquire Financial

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.