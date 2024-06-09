Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.26

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.26 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 166.80 ($2.14). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 171.40 ($2.20), with a volume of 661,643 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.
In related news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £97,329.76 ($124,701.81). Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
