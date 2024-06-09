Ethereum Name Service Hits Market Capitalization of $663.40 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $663.40 million and $39.57 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for $21.05 or 0.00030206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ethereum Name Service

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,522,516 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

