Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,199 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $65,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,643. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

