Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 473,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Argus decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 12,239,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

