Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. 11,544,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,071. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

