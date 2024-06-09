Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,068,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EMR traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

