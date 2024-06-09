Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,595,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,127. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

