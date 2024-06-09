Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,665,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

