Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $192,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. The company has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

