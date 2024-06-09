Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

TRV stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.95. 1,295,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

