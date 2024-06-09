Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 2,556,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.