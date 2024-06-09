Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $276.83. 945,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,740. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
