Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $276.83. 945,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,740. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.48.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

