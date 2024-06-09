Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

