Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,492 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 170,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.