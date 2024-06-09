Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 184,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

